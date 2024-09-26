Already planning for summer 2026? Jet2 reveals 55 destinations from Birmingham as part of huge summer programme

The leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator says it has responded to strong demand from UK holidaymakers wanting to book ahead.

To meet with customer demand, the companies have increased capacity to four popular summer destinations, with additional flights operating to Faro (Algarve), Malaga, Barcelona and Jerez during the summer of 2026.

The programme means over 2.5 million seats have gone on sale from the airport and, during peak periods, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate more than 230 departing weekly flights from Birmingham Airport.

Key summer highlights from Birmingham Airport announced today for 2026 include Antalya (9 peak number of flights per week), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (10), Izmir (2), Tenerife (13), Lanzarote (8), Fuerteventura (5), Gran Canaria (5), Reus (4), Alicante (11), Malaga (9), Girona (2), Costa de Almeria (3), Barcelona (4), Palma (Majorca) (21), Ibiza (9), Menorca (7), Faro (Algarve) (11), Madeira (2), Athens (2), Crete (Heraklion) (7), Crete (Chania) (2), Corfu (6), Kefalonia (2), Skiathos (2), Santorini (2), Kos (5), Kalamata (2), Preveza (2), Rhodes (7), Halkidiki (2), Zante (5), Larnaca (5), Paphos (4), Naples (2), Sicily (2), Sardinia (1), Verona (2), Rome (4), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (3), Dubrovnik (3), Split (3), Malta (3), Lesvos (1), Pisa (1), Tivat (2), Agadir (2), Pula (2), Jerez (1), Marrakech (2), Salerno (1), Nice (2), Porto (2), Venice (2) and Innsbruck (1).

There will be more than 230 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers are telling us they want to book ahead and secure that all-important holiday, so they can have the best choice of hotels, rooms and dates. We have responded to the strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to lock in their getaways, by putting our biggest and best summer programme on sale from Birmingham Airport for 2026, earlier than ever before.

“Our Summer 26 programme from Birmingham Airport represents a huge expansion with more seats on sale, meaning holidaymakers have never had so much choice and flexibility. As well as offering customers and independent travel agents a greater selection of flights and holidays to choose from, our programme allows them to book in advance and get a date in their diary now.

“While we may be announcing our biggest Summer 26 programme to date from Birmingham Airport, we are not done yet and will be revealing even more good news about our 2026 operations from the airport very soon. Our Summer 26 programme promises to be our best yet, and we have every confidence it will be a huge success.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com