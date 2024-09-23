Shrewsbury-based Halls Commercial team judged best in the Midlands

The company won the Commercial Agency Team of the Year accolade at the prestigious Midland Property and Investment Awards.

Halls Commercial beat six Midlands rivals to collect the coveted award at a ceremony in Birmingham on Friday.

James Evans, head of Halls Commercial, said: “I am delighted that the hard work and dedication of the team has been recognised within the Midlands property region. This fantastic award provides a springboard for the company to continue to drive forward with organic growth and expansion.

“We didn’t expect to win because we were up against much bigger companies but it shows that we are punching well above our weight. We now work across the UK, as demonstrated by the sale and purchase of properties from Plymouth to Glasgow in the last year.

“I would like to thank our clients for their loyal support and the awards organisers as well as congratulating fellow award winners and nominees. It was a great showcase for the Midlands property sector and I appreciate all the kind messages that I have received over the weekend from a broad range of people.”

Halls managing director Jon Quinn added: “This award is well deserved for the exceptional work and dedication of James and his team. James is literally the first person in the office in the morning and the last person to leave at the end of the day.

“He has worked so hard to build the commercial department and has an excellent team to support him.”

The views of awards judges were combined with public votes for the finalists to determine the overall winner of each category.

Launched last year, the awards celebrate and showcase excellence and innovation in the Midlands property sector and recognise the outstanding achievements of companies, teams and individuals.

The Commercial Agency Team of the Year award is for agencies providing leasing, sales and acquisition advice, development strategy and professional services to the commercial property sector.