New Telford restaurant offering free breakfast to first 100 customers

Willow, a brand-new restaurant at Southwater in Telford officially opened to customers on Tuesday, September 17.

The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant's flagship branch has been operating at Trentham, near Stoke, for around three years.

Willow is part of the Paragon Group, who were behind the spectacular refurbishment of The Redhouse near Lilleshall in 2019.

The group, which own locations across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire, also runs The Swan With Two Necks between Stoke-on-Trent and Market Drayton as well as the Seven Stars at Brocton.

Willow at Southwater, Telford

To celebrate the launch of Willow's second venue here in Shropshire, the team is offering guest the opportunity to receive a free breakfast.

On Saturday, September 21, the first 100 guests through the door will be invited to sample the Med-inspired breakfast menu, completely free of charge.

Richard Knight, general manager at Willow Telford, said: “We wanted to do something really special to introduce ourselves to the community, and what better way than by offering complimentary breakfasts.

“Our team has worked hard to create a warm, welcoming space where people can come together to enjoy great food and a great atmosphere, so we can’t wait for people to see it.

"We encourage everyone to head down early on Saturday to be in with a chance of claiming a table within the first 100 people.”

The restaurant will be open from 9am on Saturday.