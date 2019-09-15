70 new jobs as The Red House, at Lilleshall, reopens as a gastro pub

The Red House, at Lilleshall, is the latest gastro pub to be opened by The Parogon Group, following a £950,000 refurbishment.

It opened on Tuesday after a “dry run” was held last weekend for friends and family.

General manager Richard Knight said: “The opening has been unbelievable. So many people have been looking forward to having a high quality gastro pub locally and the response from our diners so far has been excellent.

“We’re all very proud of how The Red House has turned out, there’s a great atmosphere and a huge buzz around it. I’m pleased to be the manager of what promises to be an exceptional venue as part of the Parogon Group.”

It is the Parogon Group's seventh pub to open.