Heartsease Farm wins seal of approval with prestigious award

Heartsease Farm is the Knighton-based company’s range of premium sparkling presses.

Its Sparkling Apple & Rhubarb flavour was awarded two stars in this year’s Great Taste Awards, considered by many to be the ‘Oscars’ of the food and drink world.

The brand received positive comments from the judges for Apple & Rhubarb, including: “A lovely colour and just the right amount of fizz.

"A very satisfying drink. It has a nice balance of sweetness and just a hint of tartness which delivers a pleasing and notably long-lasting flavour.”

Judges added: “We loved the effervescence and fruity notes on the nose. The drink is so refreshing with the rhubarb notes arriving first and then the apple appearing and filling the mouth with wonderful, gentle fruitiness. A great drink to serve on a warm summer evening.”

“What a clever combination of flavours. The sweetness of the apples and sharp tartness to the rhubarb bring a really exciting soft drink to the market. The soft effervescence is just right.”