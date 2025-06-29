Paramedics treat casualty after fire at Shrewsbury flat in the early hours

Medics treated a casualty at the ground floor apartment in Briery Lane, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene at around 2.40am from Shrewsbury and Minsterley. The police were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On Sunday, June 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Shrewsbury.

“This incident involved a fire affecting the door of a ground floor flat.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and one covering jet.

“Positive pressure ventilation was also used to clear smoke logging. One casualty in the care of the ambulance service.”

An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.