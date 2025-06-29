Shrewsbury construction firm eyeing up major government deals after meet-up with ministers
A Shrewsbury construction company says it's hopeful of landing major international contracts following discussions with the Department for Business & Trade.
Beaver Bridges, based in Shrewsbury, provides a "turn-key bridge building service" in the UK and Europe with an team of transporters, builders, designers and engineers working from the firm's base in Harlescott.
Now, following a meeting with senior civil servants this week, the company says it's hoping to land a major deal with the UK Government - with Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley hinting at "exciting developments" in the pipeline.
The bridge building firm employs more than 30 people in full-time roles in Shrewsbury and has built bridges all over the UK – including the 68-tonne footbridge installed at Oswestry's Mile End Business Park development in 2023.
"I was very pleased to host Richard Hinkley, the company’s business director, and we had productive meetings with senior civil servants from the Department for Business & Trade who have been supporting us with developing new trade contracts for important international construction projects," said Julia Buckley MP.
"As a Shrewsbury business leading the way with large national construction contacts for government and large clients, they are a major employer and investor in our town and county. We had productive meetings with senior civil servants from the Department for Business & Trade who have been supporting us with developing new trade contracts for International construction projects, including a successful award for Ukraine.
“The company has already been awarded a £1 million government contract in Ukraine as part of the reconstruction process, and is now bidding for further even larger contracts with other countries.
“We’re hopeful of exciting developments soon.”