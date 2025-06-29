Shrewsbury construction firm eyeing up major government deals after meet-up with ministers

Beaver Bridges, based in Shrewsbury, provides a "turn-key bridge building service" in the UK and Europe with an team of transporters, builders, designers and engineers working from the firm's base in Harlescott.

Now, following a meeting with senior civil servants this week, the company says it's hoping to land a major deal with the UK Government - with Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley hinting at "exciting developments" in the pipeline.

The bridge building firm employs more than 30 people in full-time roles in Shrewsbury and has built bridges all over the UK – including the 68-tonne footbridge installed at Oswestry's Mile End Business Park development in 2023.

A bridge providing access to Oswestry Innovation Park. Photo: Beaver Bridges

"I was very pleased to host Richard Hinkley, the company’s business director, and we had productive meetings with senior civil servants from the Department for Business & Trade who have been supporting us with developing new trade contracts for important international construction projects," said Julia Buckley MP.

"As a Shrewsbury business leading the way with large national construction contacts for government and large clients, they are a major employer and investor in our town and county. We had productive meetings with senior civil servants from the Department for Business & Trade who have been supporting us with developing new trade contracts for International construction projects, including a successful award for Ukraine.

“The company has already been awarded a £1 million government contract in Ukraine as part of the reconstruction process, and is now bidding for further even larger contracts with other countries.

“We’re hopeful of exciting developments soon.”