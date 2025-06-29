We visited a pub in the Shropshire countryside with a close-knit community and a show-stopping food menu

Not far west of Newport you'll find lush green fields and a sense of getting away from the madding crowd.

Here you'll happen upon small villages and communities that are tight-knit and welcoming and where the local pub becomes the central hub for meeting up.

The Lamb Inn has become a popular stop for food and drink

Set inside the small village of Edgmond is a pub which has become that central hub and a foodies' paradise all in one, which has operated on the site on Shrewsbury Road since the 19th century.

The Lamb Inn became well-known in the area as a farming pub, with a farm behind the pub which held farming and livestock auctions, while also spending time as a pub and hotel.

Owned by Punch Pubs & Co, the Lamb underwent an extensive refurbishment in 2023, which included a full internal redecoration with a newly installed double-sided log burner in the dining area and new seating and lighting enhancing the traditional elements of the pub.