We visited a pub in the Shropshire countryside with a close-knit community and a show-stopping food menu

We take a visit to a pub which makes use of its rural setting to become a community hub for locals and a popular place for a hearty, homecooked meal.

By James Vukmirovic
Not far west of Newport you'll find lush green fields and a sense of getting away from the madding crowd.

Here you'll happen upon small villages and communities that are tight-knit and welcoming and where the local pub becomes the central hub for meeting up.

The Lamb Inn has become a popular stop for food and drink
Set inside the small village of Edgmond is a pub which has become that central hub and a foodies' paradise all in one, which has operated on the site on Shrewsbury Road since the 19th century.

The Lamb Inn became well-known in the area as a farming pub, with a farm behind the pub which held farming and livestock auctions, while also spending time as a pub and hotel.

Owned by Punch Pubs & Co, the Lamb underwent an extensive refurbishment in 2023, which included a full internal redecoration with a newly installed double-sided log burner in the dining area and new seating and lighting enhancing the traditional elements of the pub. 

The outside area covers much of the grounds and is perfect for a pint on a nice day
The outside area covers much of the grounds and is perfect for a pint on a nice day

