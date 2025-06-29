First to run and stock the shop will be Knill Church which will be at the High Street venue until July 8

They will be followed from July 9 to 15 by Almeley Church.

Music at St Mary’s will run it from July 16 until 22 and Marches Makers Festival will have it from July 23 until 29.

Finally Huntington Church will run the shop from July 30 until August 5.

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com.