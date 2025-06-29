Diner off busy A442 near Bridgnorth is up for sale

Tony's Diner, a restaurant on the A442 at Quatford, is on the market with a guide price of £500,000.

The freehold for the site includes the restaurant and two-bedroom, self-contained accommodation above.

Listing agents, Creative Retail Property Consultants, said the premises offer a refurbishment or redevelopment opportunity.

Tony's Diner, a restaurant on the A442 at Quatford, is being listed on the market with a guide price of £500,000. Photo: Google

The listing reads: "The premises front onto the busy A442, are situated in the Shropshire village of Quatford and lie two miles south of Bridgnorth, and 10 miles north of Kidderminster.

"Comprised of a large restaurant with a large car park and separate two-bedroom apartment above, all on a prominent roadside site measuring 1.72 acres.

"The premises offer a clear refurbishment/redevelopment opportunity - subject to securing statutory consents."

The diner is just across the road from the former Food Stop Cafe, a cafe that was popular with the region's motorcycle community before it closed in September last year.