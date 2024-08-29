Workers voice anger after job losses confirmed at Telford manufacturing firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford Copper & Stainless Cylinders based in Hortonwood 8 near Wellington told 22 employees on Friday that they were either laid off or made redundant.

The firm, which employs around 150 workers at two sites in Wellington and Hadley, produces hot water storage tanks.

Sacked workers have said they were “instantly dismissed” without notice – only to subsequently be told they were being 'laid off' for three months.

James Wilson, a father of four who has worked at the firm for just under two years, lost his £28,000-a-year job.

He told the Shropshire Star: “They called us in from our site and said we were instantly dismissed and the grounds for the dismissal was a downturn in the work.