Watch: Business owner explains why she's moved out of a market and into a high street shop

Michelle Braden spent three years building up her business in custom made headwear and fascinators at Oswestry's indoor market before stepping into her first high street shop at Beatrice Street.

Mum of one son, Michelle, 53, is relieved at opening up the business which gives her a five-day presence in the town, instead of the three days at the Oswestry indoor market. The new shop is a short distance away from the market.

"There is a market and a demand out there for people who wear hats at all occasions," said Michelle, who opens her shop from 10am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays.