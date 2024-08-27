Morris Lubricants' Hannah takes up challenge for charity

And now – later this month – she’s taking on a huge challenge of completing 104 miles in 38 hours.

Hannah, who has already secured more than £400 in sponsorship, will set off from Welshpool, on a date to be decided, with the aim of arriving at Caernarfon 38 hours later.

She hopes to raise £1,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance, which has been selected as Morris Lubricants’ chosen charity for 2024.

Midlands Air Ambulance covers six Midlands counties including Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands.

This is not her first time fundraising for this brilliant cause, as a few years ago, she did a sponsored skydive which raised £500 for the Air Ambulance.

“My mum used to work with the ambulance service and I have a lot of respect for them,” Hannah explained. “By running this distance between Welshpool and Caernarfon, I want to raise awareness of the distance that air ambulances cover in emergencies.”

If her run was not challenging enough, she is also including the summit of Y Wyddfa (Snowdon) on her route, a mountain she has walked up several times already.

She will not be alone as family, friends and work colleagues from Morris Lubricants will be joining her throughout this mammoth challenge, to keep her spirits up and motivate her to get over the finish line.

To date, the farthest Hannah has run is 47 miles in one go, but she has also run 40, 10 and 15-mile distances on consecutive days.

Deciding on the challenge, she said: “I have a few friends who do ultra marathons and 70-mile runs. So I thought it was my turn to do a crazy challenge too.

“I am looking forward to it, but I do have moments when I think what have I agreed to do? My friends and work colleagues all think I’m mad, but a few have said they will join me along the way which will be nice.”

Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman, Andrew Goddard said: “Hannah is showing what you can achieve when you put your mind to it.

“Everybody at Morris Lubricants is extremely proud of her efforts and will be ready to cheer her all the way on this incredible journey.”

Already this year, employees from Morris Lubricants, the company that supplies oils, lubricants greases throughout the UK and around the world, have been raising money for Midlands Air Ambulance in a variety of ways, including a Charity Tandem Skydive, charity football match and charity cricket match.

To support Hannah, visit justgiving.com/page/morris-lubricants-uk-1723128669363