Serchem, based in Telford, has been awarded Carbon Neutral Britain Certification and also gained ISO 14001 certification, meaning it has met a set of standards on best practices to reduce its environmental footprint through an effective management system.

The company is a leading name in decontamination and hygiene having built up 40 years of experience, during which it has developed the most comprehensive range of more than 700 products and services. It recently launched its new Professional Hygiene range for various sectors including hospitality and catering, transport and education.

Alison Arnold, Commercial Director of Serchem, said: “Being awarded two new important environmental certifications is wonderful news for the company and emphasises our commitment to being a green business.

“It is something we work extremely hard at and are delighted to be recognised in this way. One of the key ways we are able to achieve this is through our products – which are more concentrated than those of other companies, meaning the cost per dose, packaging per dose and transport per dose is lower, having the knock-on effect of reducing environmental impact.

“Our Carbon Neutral British Certification means we have met all of Carbon Neutral Britain’s standards in measuring, calculating and carbon offsetting organisational carbon emissions within the scope of the Greenhouse Gasses emissions boundary.

“Carbon Neutral Britain is the largest UK carbon offsetting initiative – helping businesses to make an impact on climate change. It wants to tackle the crisis by educating and providing voluntary carbon offsetting to everyone, whether that be businesses or individuals.

“So far, its projects have already offset over three million tonnes of CO2 and planted more than two million trees, helping to tackle climate change and provide essential forest habitats for endangered wildlife.

“Carbon offsetting is a mechanism for governments and businesses to compensate for their carbon emissions by investing in projects that want to reduce or get rid of carbon emissions elsewhere.”

Mrs Arnold said the goal of the ISO 14001 is to help organisations manage their own environmental responsibilities in a structured manner that contributes to the environmental pillar of sustainability.

“Achieving a certification can enhance an organisation’s reputation, reduce waste, lower costs, and ensure compliance with regulations, contributing to a business success,” she added.

“It is an internationally recognised standard for environmental management systems which supports organisations in identifying, managing, monitoring and controlling environmental processes.

“The requirement is for organisations and businesses to assess their own environmental issues relevant to their operations. It provides a framework which allows organisations to enhance their environmental performance, comply with legal and regulatory requirements, and achieve sustainability goals for their business.”

