Telford's DukesHill secure listing with Ocado Retail

Luxury artisan food producer and Royal Warrant holder, DukesHill, renowned for its traditionally cured hams, has announced the launch of its premium sausage range, available exclusively on Ocado.com.

The exclusive new offering follows the successful debut of DukesHill's premium dry-cured bacon range on Ocado in 2023, which has since become Ocado’s best-rated premium bacon.

Mark Gallagher, CEO of DukesHill, said: "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Ocado by introducing our premium sausage range, following the overwhelming success of our bacon listings last year.

"Our commitment to using only outdoor-bred British pork ensures that customers can enjoy sausages of exceptional quality and flavour. We look forward to bringing the same level of excellence to Ocado shoppers with our newest offering."

Eliza Withall, Buying Manager at Ocado, added: “After the successful launch of DukesHill’s premium dry-cured bacon range on Ocado, we are delighted to expand the range and offer Ocado shoppers a range of premium British pork sausages from DukesHill. Their uncompromising focus on quality is demonstrated by only using high-welfare pork sourced from outdoor-bred pigs and we expect it to be very popular with our sausage buyers.”