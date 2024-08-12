Shropshire pub in 'enviable setting' set for auction – with guide price of £285,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Lime Kiln at Porth-y-Waen near Oswestry, built more than 150 years ago, will have a guide price of £285,000 plus in Bond Wolfe’s next auction on Thursday, September 12.

Ian Tudor, commercial auctions director at Bond Wolfe, said the large countryside inn was named after the 19th century lime kilns hidden in nearby woodland that are a popular attraction for visitors.

The Lime Kiln is in attractive surroundings

Mr Tudor said: “The Lime Kiln is an extensively refurbished public house that fronts the busy A495 in the historic village of Porth-y-Waen.

“The pub boasts an enviable setting on the popular Offa's Dyke Path, in the delightful Shropshire Marches, making it a frequent and regular tourist destination.

“While the property could continue as a pub, it is also considered suitable for a wide variety of alternative uses, subject to planning permission."

The bar area

“As it stands, The Lime Kiln is a well-presented and substantial public house, mainly with two storeys that are rendered and painted on the outside beneath a pitched slate roof.

“Outside is an attractive grassed beer garden on the one side and a surfaced car park for approximately 20 cars on the other.

“The property has extensive grounds in addition to the beer garden, with a generous upper terrace nestling in the hillside above and to the side of the main building.

“While essentially open plan, the pub has partial divides that add character by creating a series of sections that provide around 52 seated covers."

Another internal shot

“A mixture of quarry tiled and boarded floors, a timber bar servery, ceiling beams, two wood burners and pew bench seating all add to the extremely comfortable and welcoming feel of this well presented pub.”

The Lime Kiln comes with a good-sized, fully tiled and well-fitted trade kitchen, customer toilets and ample storage, including a large, chilled beer cellar.

Inside the pub

Upstairs is private living accommodation divided into two parts. There are three double bedrooms, a large living and dining room, domestic kitchen and shower room in one part, with two further double bedrooms and a bathroom in the other.

Mr Tudor added: “While a new owner might want to continue The Lime Kiln as a pub restaurant, it might also be suitable for conversion to a B&B, single residential dwelling, flats or holiday let, subject to planning permission.”

The auction, due to start at 9am on September 12, will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

The gardens

For more details and to register to bid visit www.bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands, email auctions@bondwolfe.com, or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.