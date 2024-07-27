Warm welcome for new 'cosy and comfortable' café in Shrewsbury neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Run by husband-and-wife team Duncan and Samantha McGregor, who also own the recently rebranded bakery store Dipp'd in Shrewsbury town centre, Café in the Park is focused on bringing community members together through a cup of tea or coffee, and has been warmly welcomed by locals in the region.

Situated at Pensfold Centre off Gains Park Way, the cafe joins Shuker Builders as the latest addition to the area and a long-established beauty salon, hairdressers, Nisa convenience and Chinese takeaway.

Owner Duncan McGregor said: "Café in the Park is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee. It's a comfortable and cosy cafe space designed to bring people together and we are already looking for groups or clubs to use the space and are happy to take bookings ahead.

"We are dog friendly and offer free WiFi, handcrafted cakes, full breakfasts alongside a well-priced hot and cold lunch menu. The coffee is sourced from popular local roasters Iron & Fire with tea sourced from TeaDrop in Wrexham.

New Cafe opens in Shrewsbury - Cafe in the Park. Pictured is owner Duncan McGregor.

"We've applied to be on Just Eat soon but were already being asked for workplace pre-orders which we are happily taking and dropping off daily. We have also introduced blue light discount this week alongside some special dishes for the summer holidays."

The café in Gains Park is currently open six days a week and closed on Sundays.

Duncan's wife Samantha added: "Both our children go to school in Oxon Primary and we live stones throw away from the café. It seemed like the perfect location for a pre-school run coffee or bite to eat and many years ago it was a bakery and café."