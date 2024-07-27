Community rallies round in support after blaze devastates border takeaway business

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The community in the border town of Chirk is rallying around to support the Asian Wok where a blaze destroyed the first floor.

Fire fighters rushed to the scene from across North Wales to deal with the incident on Friday evening which was only declared over in the early hours of Saturday.

North Wales Fire Service said the blaze was accidental but it has left the owners picking up the pieces. They are said to be devastated.

The fire above Asian Wok in Chirk

But within hours of the blaze taking hold one of their staff has launched a JustGiving page in a bid to help the couple out.

Kylie Hall said she has worked for the business for more than two years. She describes the couple who run it as "honestly the most nicest family.

"I was absolutely devastated for Jasmine and Andy as I know first hand just how hard they work and the effort and time they have put into Asian Wok as a business."

On Saturday the fundraising effort had reached nearly £600 on the way to a nominal target of £3,000.

But Kylie added: "To be honest I haven’t really got a target to raise as such as I know in this day and age people are struggling and not everyone can donate.

"But every little helps and myself and the family are so appreciative of the donations no matter how much I manage to raise."

Kylie will be transferring the money into the Asian Wok business account.

She added: "I haven’t a deadline on the funds as we know insurance could take months and they are now out of a job so if this money raised helps just to do a good shop for the family I’ll be more than happy. No one deserves this."

The explanation for the fundraising is set out by Kylie on the page.

She writes: "As most of you would have seen sadly Asian Wok in Chirk was hit by a devastating fire which has completely gutted the roof area.

"Sadly the damage of the shop is unknown at the moment but the cost to rebuild this and open again is sadly going to cost a fortune.

"Even if it is a pound please help all you can and if you can’t donate please share."

The takeaway is next door to Jamie Ward's Butchers in St Mary's Precinct. They say they were "incredibly lucky" and have send all their love and sympathies.

A statement on the shop's Facebook page said: "What a night! Sending all our love and sympathies to our neighbours and friends Andy and Jasmine at Asian Wok. The fire crews were incredible to watch.

"We've been incredibly lucky next door and we've been given the go ahead to open today so for us it's business as usual.

"We hope it will be a quick recovery for all at Asian Wok we can't wait to see you back."