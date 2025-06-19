Two new legal specialists join the team at expanding Shropshire firm PCB Solicitors

Karen and Emma are based primarily at PCB Solicitors’ Shrewsbury office but are also available to support clients across their other locations, including Church Stretton.

Karen has lived in Shrewsbury for nearly 30 years and has supported clients as a Licensed Conveyancer for over 20 years.

Emma also has extensive ties with clients and estate agents in Shrewsbury, Telford and Newport where her trusted reputation as a residential property solicitor is already well established.

With long-standing backgrounds in residential conveyancing, Karen and Emma strengthen PCB’s ability to guide clients through the often-complex process of buying and selling property whether they’re first-time buyers, expanding their home or downsizing and looking for peace of mind.

Ryan Bickham, Managing Partner of PCB Solicitors, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Karen and Emma to the team. Both are not only highly skilled experienced conveyancers but also share our commitment to making the legal process approachable and supportive.

"Their arrival enhances our ability to serve clients in Shrewsbury, Telford and beyond."

Karen Ashton, Licensed Conveyancer, added: "I’m excited to join a team that genuinely puts clients first. PCB’s reputation for being approachable and dependable was a big draw for me.”

The team at PCB Solicitors is looking forward to introducing Karen and Emma to clients, estate agents, and partners across the region in the coming weeks.



Emma Jones, Consultant Solicitor, said: “It’s great to be part of a firm that’s embedded in the local community and committed to helping clients through such important milestones in their lives.”