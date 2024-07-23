Ways your business can use TikTok to reach adventure-hungry Gen Z audiences, according to director

The short-form video hosting service is not only an influential social platform but an opportunity for businesses too.

Gary Clark, Academy Director at Basecamp Group, provider of gap year ski instructor courses, said: “TikTok’s explosive growth – with mire than 4 billion downloads globally – makes it an attractive space for businesses too. With our gap year ski season offering, we cater greatly towards the Gen Z audience and find TikTok – with its emphasis on visual storytelling – an effective marketing medium.

“Gen Z demand authenticity, and TikTok’s homespun, lo-fi feel helps us create genuine content that resonates with their own experiences and values.”

He has provided advice on how businesses can leverage the technology for success.

1. Know your audience

Ensure to research your target audience within Gen Z. What are their interests? What challenges do they face? What content do they like to consume? "For Basecamp Group, we look to resonate with adventure seekers, snowboard enthusiasts and those looking for a gap year ski season," says Gary.

2. Consistent posting

Recent data shows that the best times to post are 2pm Monday, 4pm Wednesday and 8am Sunday. However, this may not align with your target audience. Analyse customer data to find when your audience is most active and set a consistent posting schedule accordingly.

3. Leverage trends

Every so often, a new trend will emerge that sends shockwaves around social media. Stay updated and look to incorporate it into your content. Whether it’s a new dance challenge or a popular meme, riding the wave of these can really boost your online traffic.

4. Engage with comments

For real success, engaging with your user’s comments can help your brand appear genuine and approachable, fostering a connection with your audience that goes beyond mere transactions. After all, 83% of Gen Z shoppers emphasise the importance of buying from brands they trust.

Gary concludes: "Whether businesses like it or not, TikTok isn’t just a trend, but it’s here to stay. When used correctly, it could even be a marketing powerhouse.

"By understanding Gen Z, embracing creativity, and remaining authentic, businesses can flourish on this dynamic, modern platform."

