IT firm named one of World's best Managed Service Providers

The company, which works with businesses across Shropshire and Staffordshire, also became the 15th highest-performing company in the UK.

The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability and innovation.

“The judging is a rigorous process, and we are so pleased to have been ranked at 271, up from 284 in 2023,” said EPX CEO Dan Ellis.

“We achieved this thanks to the dedication of our exceptional staff team and the support of our wonderful clients – we are grateful to both for being a part of our journey!”

This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners are recognised on the Channel Futures website and honoured during a special ceremony at MSP Summit on September 16th to 19th, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager, said: “The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today.

“The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry."

The Channel Futures media organisation, owned and operated by Informa, is the only channel-centric events, media and research company that can provide such insight into the managed services market.

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 helps every company on the list and every provider with a managed services practice, benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow.