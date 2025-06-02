Ex-Shrewsbury Town hero lands managerial role

The 40-year-old, who played for Town between November 2004 and June 2010, has been appointed boss of the Southern Central Premier League outfit - a side he played for in the latter stages of his career.

During his time in Shropshire, he made more than 250 appearances for Town scoring 18 goals, and he called time on his playing career back in October last year.

The veteran defender had a 22-year spell as a player and now he is turning his hand to coaching.

“This club means so much to me,” he said after being named Banbury boss. “I had some of the best times of my career here, and I was lucky enough to be able to share that with my family. To be able to bring them back here and get to stand in the dugout as the manager of this great football club fills me with immense pride.”

Meanwhile, Town will take on AFC Telford United in a pre-season game on Tuesday, July 15, at the New Bucks Head.