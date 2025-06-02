'A lack of respect' Mayor voices anger as travellers' caravans temporarily block off Market Drayton businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillor Tim Manton said around a dozen caravans were parked outside businesses on the Tern Valley Business Park throughout Sunday (June 1).

The caravans - that were said to arrive on Sunday morning - were described as blocking off entrances to businesses, sparking concerns ahead of a return to trade the next day.

Police and local authorities were made aware of the activity, and the caravans were said to have gone by Sunday evening.

Several caravans were parked outside businesses on the Tern Valley Business Park in Market Drayton on Sunday. Picture: Tim Manton.

But, despite their swift departure, it came as a frustration to civic leaders and Mr Manton.

"I think their departure will have come of an immense relief to the businesses there," he said.

"I felt really sorry for them as a business owner myself. The prospect of arriving on a Monday morning to commence trade, but having travellers parked across their entrance is not for the faint-hearted.

"I felt desperately sorry for them and the businesses up there are mostly small ones and it is hard trading conditions out there. There are enough boulders put in your way these days, let alone what happened at the weekend.

"I also felt very relieved on Sunday night when I heard that they had moved on.

"It's never been a problem on the business park. We have had an annual issue on the car park opposite Towers Lawn where travellers have shown up and caused quite a bit of mess that it is then up to Shropshire Council to clear up.

"Opposite Towers Lawn we have also had some Romani travellers who set up there and they are absolutely no trouble at all, and that's great.

"There is nothing against travellers at all, but there is a degree of respect that has to happen, and what happened up at Tern Hill showed a complete lack of respect and was a provocative move."