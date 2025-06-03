Shotgun threats and dog mess put through letterboxes - new report reveals shocking harassment of Shropshire councillors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The shocking details have emerged in a report from Shropshire Council's 'task and finish group' which was asked to review the 'bullying and harassment' of councillors.

The report explains that members detailed their own experiences of abuse in what were described as 'difficult and emotive' meetings. They include mentions of 'significant threats' to their safety and vandalism to their homes.

Amongst the incidents described to those preparing the report include threats from a person with a shotgun, incidents of dog mess put through letterboxes, and disturbing emails.

The issue comes after the Local Government Association reported in July 2023 that “81 per cent (8 in 10 councillors) reported having experienced intimidation and/or abuse in their role as a councillor in the last year”.

The task and finish group was asked to come up with a dedicated plan for what to do when councillors face abuse.

The report explained that concerns had been highlighted previously that the council did not have such a policy in place - sparking the need for the review.

A previous council report said: "There is no such policy for members, whilst it is understood there is guidance from the Local Government Association (LGA) this isn’t deemed sufficient in protecting members during their duties."