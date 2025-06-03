McDonald's backs Shropshire FA's annual volunteer awards with renewed sponsor deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The FA says Matt Winfield of Erasmus Restaurants, which runs McDonald's in Telford and Shrewsbury, will continue his sponsorship of the Shropshire Grassroots Football Awards.

The awards, which celebrate the dedication, passion, and impact of volunteers across the Shropshire football community, are set to take place on Friday, July 11 at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

The FA says the event recognises and honours those who make a real difference in local football, from coaches and referees to club officials and young volunteers.

"We are incredibly grateful to Matt and McDonald’s for once again choosing to support grassroots football in Shropshire," said Andy Weston, chief executive of Shropshire FA.

"The awards night is one of the highlights of our year, and Matt’s backing allows us to properly celebrate the unsung heroes who make the game possible. His commitment to local communities is clear, and we’re proud to partner with him."

This year’s event will shine a spotlight on outstanding individuals and organisations across categories such as Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, and more — reflecting the inclusive, community-driven spirit of grassroots football in the region.

Matt Winfield, owner of four McDonald’s restaurants across Shropshire said: "I’m proud to continue supporting these awards, which celebrate the hard work and passion of the people who give their time week in, week out to keep football thriving in Shropshire.

"The awards form part of the FA's national Grassroots Football Awards initiative, recognising the vital role volunteers play in sustaining and growing the beautiful game from the ground up.

"Grassroots football plays such an important role in the lives of so many young people and families in our community."