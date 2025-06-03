Road closures: More than a dozen for Shropshire drivers to look out for over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And, four of them are expected to cause moderate delays - with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M54, from 9pm April 25 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions M6, junction 10a to M54, junction 7, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• M54, from 8.30am March 24 to 6pm June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions, junction 10a of M6 to junction 7, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A458, from 9.30am May 30 to 3.30pm June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 between Wattlesborough Heath and Rowton junction, traffic signals for ulitity works on behalf of National Grid.

• A5, from 9pm May 16 to 6am June 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Preston to Churncote, carriageway closure and lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting), diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A49, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, Dorrington, junction with Falkland Rd, Multi-Way PTS on behalf of STW.

• A5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Hollyhead Rd Endsdon, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, Stapleton, Two Way PTS on behalf of Network Rail.

• A458, from 9pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Churncote to Ford, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A49, from 8am to 4pm on June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Onibury level crossing, Stop and Go boards for utility works on behalf of Network Rail.

• A5, from 9pm June 5 to 5.30am June 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Wolfshead roundabout to Felton Butler, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A5, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Preston Montford Lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A41, from 7am June 6 to 8pm June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions, junction 1 to junction 5, Lane closures, hard shoulder running and off network signage for RAF Cosford air show.

• A34, from 6am to 8pm on June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Event - RAF Cosford - RAF Cosford Airshow 2024 - M54, junction 3 - Affected Routes - M54, junction 1-4, A5, M6, junction 9-11, Impact time: 0600hrs- 2000hrs (Event time 0800hrs- 1800hrs).

• A49, from 8pm June 9 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 southbound, from Meadow Side to Brimfield Bus .Park, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• A49, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Shrewsbury road, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A49, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, Marshbrook to Little Stretton, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A49, from 9pm June 10 to 6am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Onibury to Stokesay, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A49, from 9pm June 10 to 6am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 clockwise Emstry to Edgebold, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A458, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Wollaston to Henslow, traffic signals for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.