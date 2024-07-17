‘Pint After Work’ networking event returns to Shrewsbury

Organised by BCRS Business Loans, professionals are welcome to join the ‘Pint After Work’ get-together at the White Horse pub, 7 Wenlock Road, Shrewsbury, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 3.

In the latest of a series of free events, the first drink will be on BCRS as the Community Development Financial Institution brings together companies as part of its drive to support the West Midlands business community.

The Pint After Work event provides attendees with an opportunity to network and build professional relationships in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, with gatherings held throughout the year.

Dave Malpass, Senior Business Development Manager, said: “We are delighted to be returning to the White Horse pub following a successful Pint After Work event in June.

“The event is a great opportunity for companies to share experiences and make new introductions. The BCRS team look forward to welcoming you to the White Horse.”

BCRS Business Loans provides funding to businesses that are struggling to access finance from traditional lenders. Businesses can secure loans from between £10,000 and £150,000 from BCRS Business Loans to support growth and recovery plans.

As a Community Development Financial Institution, the lender’s purpose is to provide access to finance to enable local businesses to grow and prosper. Since it was founded in 2002, it has provided loans worth more than £80 million to businesses across the West Midlands.

To register for the event, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/pint-after-work-at-the-white-horse-pub-shrewsbury-tickets-925087420377?aff=oddtdtcreator