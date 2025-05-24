£110,000 diamond jewellery haul up for auction in Shropshire - find out what is up for grabs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Now Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, jewellery specialist at Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art, is singing from the rooftops about a sparkling selection of high quality diamond jewellery that’s been consigned for auction.

Valued at £110,000, the six pieces of luxury, certificated diamond jewellery have been consigned by a Shropshire vendor to Halls Fine Art’s silver, jewellery and watches auction on June 4.

Other jewellery collections consigned are valued at £38,000 and £16,000 and include pieces by Leo de Vroomen and Wellendorff, as well as watches by Blancpain.

“We are thrilled to be selling a superb selection of luxury diamond jewellery which is accompanied by gemmological grading certificates,” said Maryanne. “The diamonds are of an exceptional size and quality.

A Wellendorff 18ct white gold silk rope necklace valued at between £8,000 and £10,000

“The diamond rings, pendant and earrings are certain to appeal to buyers seeking a very special gift for their partner or a wise investment. Our auction provides a fantastic opportunity to prove that diamonds are a girl’s best friend in Shropshire!”

The jewellery includes a single stone, princess cut, 5.5 carat diamond ring and a single stone, pear cut, four carat diamond ring, each valued at £30,000 to £40,000 and a single stone, cushion cut, five carat diamond ring at £25,000 to £35,000.

There’s also a three carat diamond pendant at £10,000 to £15,000 and two pairs of brilliant cut stud earrings at £10,000 to £15,000 and £8,000 to £12,000.

An Oswestry area vendor has consigned a beautiful, three stone, ruby and diamond ring valued at £8,000 to £12,000, four Blancpain 18ct gold watches each valued at between £1,500 and £6,000 and Leo de Vroomen jewellery pieces valued from £600 to £3,000.

The collection of Leo de Vroomen jewellery

A collection of Leo de Vroomen and Wellendorff jewellery from a Wirral deceased estate includes a bracelet at £3,000 to £5,000 and an 18ct white gold silk rope necklace at £8,000 to £10,000.

Also included in the auction are a Fabergé blue enamel and pearl ring and matching earrings valued at up to £1,500, two Girard-Perregaux 18 carat gold gentlemen’s watches at up to £2,000, a sovereign set gold bracelet at up to £2,000, and a George II silver tankard at up to £1,200.

For more information about consigning items or collections to the auction, contact the fine art team on Tel: 01743 450700.