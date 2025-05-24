£110,000 diamond jewellery haul up for auction in Shropshire - find out what is up for grabs
Marilyn Monroe famously sang: “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and Shirley Bassey followed with “Diamonds Are Forever” as the theme tune to the 1971 James Bond film.
Now Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, jewellery specialist at Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art, is singing from the rooftops about a sparkling selection of high quality diamond jewellery that’s been consigned for auction.
Valued at £110,000, the six pieces of luxury, certificated diamond jewellery have been consigned by a Shropshire vendor to Halls Fine Art’s silver, jewellery and watches auction on June 4.
Other jewellery collections consigned are valued at £38,000 and £16,000 and include pieces by Leo de Vroomen and Wellendorff, as well as watches by Blancpain.
“We are thrilled to be selling a superb selection of luxury diamond jewellery which is accompanied by gemmological grading certificates,” said Maryanne. “The diamonds are of an exceptional size and quality.
“The diamond rings, pendant and earrings are certain to appeal to buyers seeking a very special gift for their partner or a wise investment. Our auction provides a fantastic opportunity to prove that diamonds are a girl’s best friend in Shropshire!”
The jewellery includes a single stone, princess cut, 5.5 carat diamond ring and a single stone, pear cut, four carat diamond ring, each valued at £30,000 to £40,000 and a single stone, cushion cut, five carat diamond ring at £25,000 to £35,000.
There’s also a three carat diamond pendant at £10,000 to £15,000 and two pairs of brilliant cut stud earrings at £10,000 to £15,000 and £8,000 to £12,000.
An Oswestry area vendor has consigned a beautiful, three stone, ruby and diamond ring valued at £8,000 to £12,000, four Blancpain 18ct gold watches each valued at between £1,500 and £6,000 and Leo de Vroomen jewellery pieces valued from £600 to £3,000.
A collection of Leo de Vroomen and Wellendorff jewellery from a Wirral deceased estate includes a bracelet at £3,000 to £5,000 and an 18ct white gold silk rope necklace at £8,000 to £10,000.
Also included in the auction are a Fabergé blue enamel and pearl ring and matching earrings valued at up to £1,500, two Girard-Perregaux 18 carat gold gentlemen’s watches at up to £2,000, a sovereign set gold bracelet at up to £2,000, and a George II silver tankard at up to £1,200.
For more information about consigning items or collections to the auction, contact the fine art team on Tel: 01743 450700.