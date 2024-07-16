Morris Property helps T-Level student gain real-world experience

The company welcomed T-Level student Guy Stovin to their Oakengates development in Telford as part of a national scheme, newly offered by Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

The two-year course combines classroom learning with real-world experience.

Guy began the T Level in Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction last September and secured a placement with Morris Property through his college coordinator.

T Levels, equivalent to three A Levels, focus on developing vocational skills and offer students a mixture of classroom learning and on-the-job experience.

The national course content was designed by construction employers, covering topics including maths, science, law, sustainability, construction techniques, digital technology and relationship management.

During his weekly placements, Guy has been shadowing Site Manager Roger Tew, gaining valuable insights into the construction process of a regenerative town project led by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The on-site experience has been a valuable learning opportunity for Guy, allowing him to connect classroom theory with practical application and picking up on industry-specific terminology. This experience will undoubtedly give Guy a significant advantage when pursuing a career in construction management.

By offering T Level placements and apprenticeships, Morris Property is committed to nurturing the next generation of construction professionals.

Roger said “The team have enjoyed welcoming Guy to Oakengates. It's encouraging to see his curiosity about this industry and the potential to shape the built environment of tomorrow.”

“We’re proud to be working alongside Morris Property to deliver the vocational element of the T-Level in Construction," says Bev Jones, Work Experience Coordinator at Shrewsbury Colleges Group. "It's a fantastic new course that offers students invaluable practical experience alongside their classroom studies. The collaboration with local businesses such as Morris Property has been instrumental in its success, and it's already proving very popular with our students."