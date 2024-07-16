Award-winning Bridge Cheese backs organisations working to improve education and opportunities for children in care

Bridge Cheese, which supplies cheese and dairy products to the food industry, is working with both the Telford and Wrekin Virtual School and award-winning business and mentoring organisation Smash Life to give children in care the best educational opportunities possible.

The Stafford Park-based company, which has also signed the Care Leaver Covenant to support youngsters leaving the care system into work, said it was a hugely important issue which it was delighted to be supporting.

Managing director Michael Harte said: “There can be few more important causes for us to support in Telford than the Virtual School and the inspirational work that Smash Life is carrying out.

“Anyone who has had any dealings with either organisation cannot fail to be impressed with the commitment to ensuring that all youngsters get the best possible opportunities regardless of their background. As a business which very much has its roots in Telford, it’s a commitment we very much share.

“There are something like 800 youngsters in care in Telford & Wrekin and another 800 young people aged between 18 and 25 who need support.”

Michael said the school brought together a team of highly qualified, experienced and dedicated educational professionals who work to ensure youngsters in care get the best possible chances.

“It’s really inspiring work and something we are absolutely delighted to support. We’ve given some of the young people tours of the factory so that they get an insight into the world of work and see just how their favourite cheeses are made.

“We’ve also supported social events, including football matches, given youngsters the chance to make their own pizza here, and helped purchase some musical instruments for the school band to give a performance at its annual awards.”

The company had also organised a recent family day which featured a special football match against a team from Smash Life made up of children from both Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Virtual Schools. Smash Life was set up by two brothers – Andy and Matt Smith – who spent much of their early lives in care and wanted to help others in the same situation.

“Smash Life do amazing work mentoring and advising youngsters and advising businesses on ways in which they can support and empower youngsters with a background in care in their companies," Michael added.

“Andy and Matt Smith are two of the most inspirational people you could meet and true champions of children in care. The work they do with youngsters and the business community is remarkable and hugely important. It was a delight to welcome them as part of our family day and be able to pit our skills against them on the football pitch.”

Matt Smith said days such as the Bridge Cheese family day could help change youngsters’ lives.

“Bridge Cheese are amazing individuals who got a team together and also created a fantastic fun day with food, music and games for all the young people afterwards. When I see this being put into action I could cry with happiness – these kids will remember this for the rest of their lives.”

Bridge Cheese has grown from a new start up just over five years ago to a company with a £30million turnover and 80 employees today.

The company, which has won national awards for its cheese, is also the current holder of the Shropshire Chamber Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering award.