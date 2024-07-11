Fears as Telford firm looks to appoint administrators

Sirane Group is currently being advised by Squire Patton Boggs' lead partner Russell Hill and Interpath as it looks to bring in new investment to secure the company.

A spokesperson for Sirane Group, which employs more than 300 people, said: “Over recent weeks, we have been working with our advisors and stakeholders to bring additional investment into the business which will put in place a stable financial platform upon which the business can move forward.

"In order to help us do this, we have taken legal steps to protect the position of the business while discussions with potential investors continue.”

The company was founded 20 years ago with the aim of ‘providing a new pace of innovation and level of service to the packaging industry’. It operates across food packaging, medical and healthcare, plus lab supplies, and horticulture.