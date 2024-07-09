Award-winning team at Bridge Cheese focused on further growth

Bridge Cheese supplies cheese and dairy products to the food manufacturing, wholesale and food service sectors.

It was recently honoured at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards for excellence in manufacturing and engineering.

The business, set-up in 2018 by Managing Director Michael Harte and Operations Director Martin Bowden, has grown from a team of five to employing 80 members of staff.

It has extended its premises at Stafford Park 13 in Telford to 25,000 sq ft and Mr Harte said: "We want to continue to grow the business and develop our staff.

"The plan is to see further growth in a way that protects our future in a sustainable manner.

"We want to develop more export business. That's something we want to start targeting now."

On the Chamber award, Mr Harte added: "It was amazing to win. Ten years ago we didn't exist, so it's fantastic.

"We set up in Telford and we didn't know anyone but we soon discovered Shropshire was – and is – fantastic, with one hell of a business community.

"We set the business up with clear objectives of what we wanted to achieve, what we were going to focus on and we have stayed true to that.

"To this day, you are always tempted to do other things but we focused the business on what we are good at.

"There are people who have been with us for five years or longer, great people who are we are truly appreciative to have. Each one of them has contributed to our success."

Earlier year, Mr Harte spoke of how he couldn’t be more proud of the way the company had grown and developed.

"We have 80 full-time employees and this year we’ve hit a record turnover of £30m," he said. "It’s been quite a whirlwind!”