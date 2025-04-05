Shrewsbury IT firm Shoothill acquires Essex company in undisclosed deal

Now operating as Dynacom IT Support – A Shoothill Group Company, the business joins Shoothill as part of a strategic move to expand its national footprint and service capabilities.

The Takeley-based company provides manages support and bespoke IT consultancy to businesses.

Shoothill says the acquisition is the latest step in its expansion strategy and reinforces its position as a full-service digital technology provider, combining IT, software development and marketing services.

Rod Plummer, Executive Chairman of Shoothill, said: “This marks another proud moment in Shoothill’s journey. The business has been built on steady progress and strong partnerships, and this move reflects our commitment in recent years to scale with purpose. Dynacom is a great fit for the group, and we’re looking forward to what comes next.”

With a reputation for reliability, personal service and technical excellence, Dynacom brings over two decades of experience into the Shoothill Group.

Simon Beckett, Dynacom owner and Managing Director, added: “This is a great move for our team and our customers. We’ve built Dynacom on long-term relationships and trusted service.

"Joining the Shoothill Group gives us access to wider expertise and future-facing capabilities. Our team remains in place, committed to delivering the personal service we’re known for.

"It’s a big step forward, made easier by the strength of the partnership we’ve already built with Simon and the team.”

Simon Jeavons, Shoothill Group MD and Simon Beckett, Dynacom owner and Managing Director, first met in 2017 at a Microsoft Inspire conference in Washington D.C. and have remained in close contact ever since.

Over the years, they collaborated on joint projects, referred business to each other and developed a lasting professional respect — laying the groundwork for this strategic move.

Simon Jeavons, Shoothill’s Group Managing Director, said: “We are on a mission to offer businesses a smarter, more joined-up way to manage their digital needs all in one place.

"Dynacom’s team shares our customer-first mindset and long-standing commitment to excellence. This partnership not only strengthens our Group, it also marks another key milestone in our national growth plans.

"We’re actively pursuing more opportunities like this in 2025 and beyond.”

This acquisition follows Shoothill’s recent expansion and leadership restructure, further reinforcing its position as a national full-service digital technology provider.