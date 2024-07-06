'A huge loss': Customers react as family run butcher in Ludlow set to close

Carters of Ludlow was was swamped with goodwill messages on social media after making the decision over the "accumulation of a number of reasons."

And until the business closes its doors at Coder Road, Ludlow at the end of October it will still be around to source the "best local meat and produce until our last day".

"After a lot of consideration and summing up of what’s best for us as a family we have decided at the end of October we will be hanging up our aprons one last time," said a statement on Facebook.

"It is an accumulation of a number of reasons and feel that this is the right time for us."