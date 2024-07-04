Harper Adams student bags award – and role with major supermarket chain

BSc (Hons) Food Technology and Product Development student Grace Brown first found herself thinking about where her food came from as a small child when living on her family's farm.

While at Harper Adams, she has steadily worked towards her career goals, securing a placement with the National Farmers’ Union as well as both Scholarships and awards.

With a compulsory industry placement year an integral part of most Harper Adams undergraduate degrees, Grace was determined to use hers to build her understanding of the food supply industry – and secured a role at the heart of one of the country’s leading agricultural institutions, the NFU

She said: “I completed my placement at the NFU headquarters in Warwickshire within their Food Business Unit.