The new range has been developed by Telford-based Serchem and touches every facet of cleaning, working across a range of sectors, including catering, hospitality, care homes, education, transport, professional laundry and manufacturing.

There is an extensive product range for kitchen and catering, surface and glass, floors, toilets and washrooms and dosing and dispensing equipment.

Serchem is already a leading name in decontamination and hygiene with the reputation of a company delivering products ‘made in Britain and distributed globally’.

The firm has built up 40 years of invaluable experience during which it has developed the most comprehensive range of more than 700 products and services for every challenge.

Alison Arnold, Commercial Director of Serchem, said: “We are always looking at ways of innovating, improving and increasing our range of products and services for the benefit of our distributors and partners both here in the UK and abroad.

“With this in mind, we set out a year ago to create an ultimate professional hygiene range which we are now in a position to launch.

“We are delighted with the end result and believe it will make a massive difference to companies and other organisations in helping them to meet their cleaning, hygiene and decontamination needs to the very highest standard.

“It fits into all areas of professional hygiene through a variety of proven high quality cleaning solutions. Our new range provides the answer in difficult areas of hygiene. There are more than 50 products within the new range, which is effectively a one-stop-shop for all cleaning requirements, regardless of the sector of operation.

“We already serve a wide diversity of industries and our new range dovetails perfectly with that - whether it be hospitality, care homes, cleaning, education, transport, professional laundry or manufacturing.”

Mrs Arnold said the new professional hygiene range included highly concentrated cleaning and rinsing detergents that go much further than other products and a comprehensive choice of effective multi-surface and oven cleaners. There is also a range of dosing and dispensing equipment to help with accuracy and efficiency of chemical usage.

“Our kitchen and catering solutions cover varying products, such as, dishwasher detergents, dishwasher rinse aids, descalers, sink wash, destainer, hand soaps and products for ovens and drains,” Mrs Arnold added.

“We are able to deliver degreasers, sanitisers and polish to deal with the full range of surfaces, and cleaners and degreasers and odour neutralisers for carpets and hard surface flooring. Toilets and washrooms are covered through our range of cleaners, hand soaps and odour neutralisers, while professional laundry requirements are met through our detergent liquids, powders and softeners.

“As for dosing and dispensing equipment, we offer several options. The aim of this equipment is to improve economy and reduce environmental impact through less waste, our systems offer a world of benefits, and our engineers can help further by installing and maintaining equipment when using our highly effective products.”

For more details, visit www.serchem.com.