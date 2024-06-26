Marks & Spencer gives update on new Shropshire Food Hall store as doubts circulate

A company spokesperson said that "work is set to start later this year" and comes as a community leader expressed his doubts that the project will happen.

It has been six months since Marks & Spencer won planning permission for a new Food Hall in Ludlow and a community leader expressed his doubts that it would happen after receiving no updated information on the plan for land off Sheet Road.

"It was approved six months ago but nothing has happened," said Councillor Boddington, who is a member of Shropshire Council's southern planning committee.

"The has been no movement in gaining any of the consents.