Archwood Group advances sustainability goals with Planet Mark recognition

The sustainability certification verifies and measures carbon and social data to reduce emissions as part of its continued sustainability initiatives.

Archwood Group is a leading manufacturer of timber products with two trading brands –Richard Burbidge, a manufacturer and supplier of stairparts, decking accessories and decorative mouldings, and Atkinson & Kirby, which supplies premium hardwood flooring.

Since teaming up with Planet Mark in 2021, Archwood has achieved a 66 per cent reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions.

The success stems from focused efforts to decrease energy consumption and emissions directly at the operational level.

Key initiatives include installing a 1MW Solar PV system, transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy sources, upgrading the FLT fleet to zero-emissions trucks, and optimising site layout, extraction processes, and machine efficiency.

This year, Archwood Group is prioritising the reassessment of Scope 3, supply chain emissions, and is actively developing closer collaborations with suppliers. With Scope 3 emissions constituting a significant 95 per cent of Archwood’s total carbon footprint, the group is engaging with 15 key global suppliers, collectively representing 80 per cent of the total company spending.

The aim is to share sustainability updates and discuss policy changes, emphasising the pivotal role of these collaborations in achieving their sustainability goals.

As part of Archwood’s commitment to environmental best practise, the business has also joined the United Nations Race to Zero campaign.

Josh Burbidge, Managing Director of Archwood, said: “As a business, it is critical that we measure our own impact on the environment.

"Planet Mark are supporting us with measuring and validating our carbon footprint, creating a clear picture of all our environmental impacts. This support will enable us to identify ways to take rigorous and immediate action to halve our carbon footprint by 2030 and achieve Net Zero by no later than 2050.

“After many months of data collation and external verification, we are proud to announce that we’ve achieved the Planet Mark Year 3 Business Certification. This is an incredible achievement involving the entire business.

“Through our partnership with Planet Mark, we have protected an area of endangered rainforest thanks to Cool Earth; a charity working alongside rainforest communities to halt deforestation. Additionally, by collaborating with Planet Mark, we are also contributing to the Eden Project – an educational charity building connections with each other and the living world, exploring how we can work together towards a better future.”

Archwood Group's sustainability initiatives resulted in it being honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development this year.

Josh added: “Being honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development 2024 is an incredible achievement involving the entire business. We want to continue to do our part in having a positive impact on the planet and society. Each and every one of us plays an important role in our sustainability journey, and we’re encouraging colleagues and customers to get involved in any way they can.”