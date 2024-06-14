Australian jewellery chain opens in Telford with promise of 'more new names coming soon'

Bosses at the shopping centre are promising more new names after Lovisa became the latest retailer to set up in the town centre.

First launched in 2010, and specialisesing in on-trend affordable pieces, with best-selling items including heartpendant necklaces, stylish stackable rings and personalised accessories as well as free piercing, the new Lovisa store complements Telford Centre’s jewellery offering which includes Pandora, Ernest & Jones, Warren James and T.H.Baker.

The opening comes as Umami World Kitchen is due to open next week.

Lovisa

Glynn Morrow, Centre Manager at Telford Centre said: “ Lovisa is a great addition to the centre and will fit very well with our existing fashion and jewellery offering.

"The centre has had a strong start to 2024 with new openings including Sostrene Grene, Wingers, Grape Tree and Lovisa and soon we can add Umami to that that line up. More new names also coming soon.”