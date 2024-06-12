Community company supports world champion boxer Liam Davies

The community organisation, A Better Tomorrow, which helps people with addiction, substance misuse, mental health issues and homelessness, has sponsored the 27-year-old professional boxer from Donnington.

Davies, 27, already has one world championship under his belt after beating Mexico's Erik Robles Ayala to claim the International Boxing Organization super-bantamweight title in March.

He is now hoping to take on Japan's undisputed world champion Naoya Inoue, who holds all four of the major boxing governing bodies' titles – the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO.

A Better Tomorrow decided to sponsor Davies after working with the boxer from the early days of his career.

Chief operating officer, Martin Cantrill, explained that Liam had provided some coaching for ABT’s clients.

“We had only just been set up and in 2015 we had some funding for physical education," he said. "Liam came to do some coaching with our clients as part of that and he also took us to his gym and did some training there.

“We’ve kept in touch with him ever since and when he contacted us to see if we wanted to sponsor him in his professional career, we were pleased to help out.

“It wasn’t a huge amount but we wanted to help if only in a small way. Liam was part of our journey when we were in our early days and he was just setting off in his career. He’s supported us over the years and we wanted to support him back in his campaign to become undisputed world champion,” he added.

Liam said that he was very grateful to A Better Tomorrow for the generous sponsorship.

“I’m very pleased to have been involved in the work of A Better Tomorrow from its early days," he said. "The organisation plays a vital role in supporting individuals within the Telford & Wrekin area.

"It empowers people to overcome challenges, achieve their goals and move forward with their lives in a positive way and I look forward to seeing its work continue in the area and beyond,” he added.

A Better Tomorrow has provided accommodation and services to support over 700 clients since it was set up in 2014 with just one house giving support to people with addiction and substance misuse.

It now works closely with Telford & Wrekin Council and expanded in 2017 to support people with mental health needs through its Wellbeing Houses. In 2021 the CIC went on to set up an early intervention project to help people who had become homeless.

The CIC now has places for almost 100 clients within its abstinence, wellbeing and early intervention programmes. It also provides outreach support working in partnership to run a ‘calm café’, detox service and wraparound care.