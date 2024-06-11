The Dulson Training Business Partnership will aim to job-match highly skilled individuals with the needs of companies – enhancing the capabilities of a business, streamlining the recruitment process and providing access to specialist training resources.

Business partners will also receive priority access to funded training as and when it becomes available.

Dulson Training, which has bases in Shrewsbury, Telford and Ludlow, currently benefits from Government funding that supports a number of its courses.

Steve Dulson, Managing Director of Dulson Training, said: “We are really excited to launch our new business partnership.

"It is something we have been working on for a while and are now delighted to make it public.

"It has so many potential benefits for businesses, people looking at working as drivers and companies wanting to upskill their existing workforce.

“The partnership is an excellent opportunity for businesses to address the unique opportunities and challenges that exist within the transport and logistics industries – a totally new initiative which we will be expanding in the future with the goal of Dulson Training being the first port of call when considering training options.

“It provides businesses with access to our highly-skilled team of trainers and a job-matching service delivering tailored training to fill vacancies with qualified talent or the opportunity to upskill existing staff to meet business needs. It also provides the reassurance that comes with our comprehensive driver assessments, ensuring candidates always meet the highest standards.

“Another big plus of this unique business partnership is that our partners will enjoy priority access to funded training when it becomes available.

“We currently have Government funding for ADR, HGV and Driver CPC available and being our business partner will ensure that you will be the first to know when funding becomes available to support your particular training needs."

The partnership scheme is open to any business working in the transport or logistics sectors, companies of all sizes looking to recruit new talent or upskill their existing team.

“It is another way that we are helping businesses fill their recruitment needs while also assisting to meet the overall employee shortfall within the logistics and transport industries – vitally important sectors that are helping to keep the country operating efficiently,” said Mr Dulson.

Last month, Logistics UK’s Manifesto 2024 'Unleashing the power of logistics to drive growth across the whole economy' called for skills partnerships and reforms to funding models to ensure a continued pipeline of talent is attracted into the sector.