Farming event aims to build future for good food across the Marches

The Marches Real Food and Farming Convergence will be held at Babbinswood Farm, near Oswestry, Shropshire, on October 4 and 5.

It is all about ‘Our Local Food Future’ with a focus on agro-ecological farming and routes to market that enable access to wholesome and healthy food for all.

It is hosted by the Marches Real Food and Farming Network which emerged from an inaugural conference last year and includes the food partnerships of Shropshire, Monmouthshire, Herefordshire and Powys.

The event has been called a convergence rather than a conference as it will feature more workshops, practical demonstrations and chances to collaborate as well as speeches and talks.

Jenny Rouquette of the Shropshire Good Food Partnership said that the aim was to bring people together from all aspects of the food system and from across the region to explore ideas, to learn and share.

“It's about fostering collaboration and building community in an interactive space. It's a celebration of our landscape and the people who work on it,” she said.

The two-day event will give farmers, growers, experts and campaigners chance to look at practical ways of building a resilient, agroecological regional food system.

Delegates will be able to look at how to transform the supply chain as well as examining the question of meeting demand from the hyper-local to the bioregional level.

“We want to create a unique space for food conversations ranging from land-based wisdom to food sovereignty.

“We plan to cover everything from perennial vegetable growing to holistic land management and local infrastructure for shorter supply chains. But above all we want to develop a programme based on the priorities of those taking part in the event,” said Jenny.

The Marches Real Food and Farming Network is calling for proposals, speakers and sponsors for the convergence event. It is appealing for ideas for panel sessions, open forums or practical workshops as well as potential exhibitors and sponsors.

“We’re giving everyone the chance to be a co-creator of the 2024 convergence. Please get in touch if you can be actively involved in any way - running a session, as an exhibitor or as a sponsor,” said Jenny.

Details are available on the website at shropshiregoodfood.org or by emailing hello@shropshiregoodfood.org

The podcast from the 2023 Marches Real Food and Farming Conference is also available through the website.