Client Manager Andrew Thomas and Business Advisory Specialist Sarah Hartshorn are both based at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants’ head office in Old Potts Way, in Shrewsbury.

Andrew joined the team as a Client Manager in 2015.

A qualified Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Advisor, he works within the agriculture department.

His role includes managing a portfolio of clients – mainly agricultural businesses – where he co-ordinates the provision of annual accounts and tax compliance and planning services including Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Corporation Tax, Inheritance Tax and VAT.

“I am extremely proud to have been made an Associate in such a busy and forward-thinking accountancy firm. It’s a real honour to be asked to contribute to the day-to-day management of the company and I’m looking forward to sharing my ideas with the rest of the management team.”

Sarah has a wealth of experience in both accountancy and teaching. As well as working in local practice, she has worked as a lecturer in Accounts and Education at Shrewsbury College; has taught business in Zambia; and worked as an accountant in the ski industry.

Sarah joined Dyke Yaxley in 2016 as Business Advisory Specialist. Sarah is responsible for identifying business opportunities and leading, communicating and assisting with the delivery of initiatives.

In Corporate Finance, she leads on business sales and acquisitions, due diligence, business valuations, business strategy and plans, credit reviews, forecasting and raising finance.

Sarah also handles reviews of accounting systems and implements new approaches, as well as working with clients to produce and review meaningful management information to help with their business.

“To be recognised in this way is such wonderful news, and I’m very grateful that I have the opportunity,” she said. to be more involved in the way the company runs and the direction it will take in the future,” said Sarah.