New Powys Business Awards category recognises community contribution

“This new award recognises the many Powys businesses who put something back into their local communities,” said Ceri Stephens, group manager of Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, awards organiser.

“All of the awards have been designed to encompass the nature of business and social enterprises in the county, so there really is something for everyone, no matter what size or sector.”

Judges will be seeking evidence of business relationships with residents, schools and community groups, donations to or sponsorship of local causes, support for local traders and suppliers, providing work experience or jobs for local people and supporting and encouraging employee engagement in the community.

The new award is sponsored by Radnor Hills, the hugely successful, family-owned soft drinks manufacturer based at Heartsease, near Knighton, who hosted the awards launch.

The company was last year’s Powys Business of the Year 2023, sponsored by Powys County Council and first winner of the Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by the Welsh Government.

This year, there will be a dozen category awards, together with the overall Powys Business of the Year and Judges Award, which will be presented at a ceremony held at Dering Lines, Brecon on October 4.

The awards, supported by sponsors, showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys. Closing date for entries is July 21 and more information at www.powysbusinessawards.co.uk.

The award categories are: Start up Business sponsored by EvaBuild, Entrepreneurship sponsored by CellPath, Micro Business (Less than 10 employees) sponsored by The County Times, Growth sponsored by WR Partners, Small Business (Under 30 employees) sponsored by Welshpool Print Group, Social Enterprise/ Charity sponsored by Myrick Training Services, Small Business Growth sponsored by Cellar Drinks, Technology & Innovation sponsored by Aberystwyth University, People Development sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges, Sole Trader sponsored by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, Business in the Community sponsored by Radnor Hills and Excellence in Sustainability sponsored by the Welsh Government.

Thanking fellow sponsors and judges, Ceri urged everyone attending the launch to encourage entries to “recognise and publicise the excellence of business and enterprise in Powys”.

Simon Knight, managing director of Radnor Hills, said: “The Powys Business Awards are very important for the county because they acknowledge and recognise those businesses that have made a huge effort to grow and develop.”