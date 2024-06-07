Developers fail in appeals to overturn decisions to build new homes in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Parry Jones Homes wanted to build a detached home on land at Bluebell Coppice in Ketley.

After previously being refused permission, the developer resubmitted an application after altering the design and the site ‘to provide an improvement to the street scene to provide a scheme which complements and enhances the area’.

“The proposal no longer feels cramped and does not have an overbearing feeling to the area,” said McCartneys Planning & Survey, representing Parry Jones Homes.

“The building and site also respect the adjacent properties, and through the existing land use being residential, it is considered that Oakfield can not be classed as oppressive and overbearing however if that is the officers' viewpoint, then that currently exists on a residential parcel of land.”

However, the proposal was refused by Telford & Wrekin Council due to it ‘having a cramped appearance’, not having a front garden, its scale and position, and the lack of drainage information submitted.

Parry Jones Homes appealed the decision, but this too was dismissed.

“Whilst I have not found harm in regard to living conditions and drainage, this would be neutral and thus insufficient to outweigh the harm in regard to character and appearance,” said inspector, Tamsin Law.

“There are no other relevant material considerations, including the approach of the framework, which would indicate a decision otherwise in accordance with the development plan which, the appeal scheme would be in conflict with. It is for this reason that the appeal should be dismissed.”

Ms Law also recently heard an appeal from RSA Developments Ltd, who were refused permission to build five bungalows/dormer bungalows in Lees Farm Drive, Madeley.

The main issues for refusal were the effect the proposed development would have on the character and appearance of the area, as well as protected trees.

Ms Law said the proposed homes would be dominated by the close presence of the existing trees to such an extent that the future wellbeing of them would likely be put at risk. She therefore dismissed the appeal.

By Paul Rogers