'A beacon of excellence': Top Shropshire restaurant in running for another award

Shifnal Balti has been shortlisted for restaurant of the year at the Prestige Curry Awards.

It follows on from being named Regional Restaurant of the Year for the West Midlands at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).

The restaurant has won a number of other awards over the years including previously being named the best in the West Midlands by the Cobra Good Curry Guide.

Owner Faz Ali said: "To get this nomination on the back of the success we have had, I honestly don't know what to say.

"I am so proud of the team and thrilled to receive recognition. It drives me to keep maintaining the high standards we have.

"It would be a dream to win this award and it would be good, not only for the restaurant and the team we have here but Shifnal and Shropshire because the more awards the county can receive, the better."

As well as serving impressive food, the restaurant has also supported the community through a number of generous initiatives.

The restaurant, based on The Broadway, handed over £550 to the Shifnal Youth Club this year.

The youth hub, based at The Trinity Centre in Victoria Road, was launched to offer a wide range of activities, events and trips.

Asif Iqbal, Founder and Chairman of the Prestige Curry Awards, said of the nomination: "Shifnal Balti has emerged as a beacon of excellence, captivating palates with their exceptional dishes and unparalleled dedication to the craft.

"Under the leadership of Faz and his esteemed team, Shifnal Balti has earned a well-deserved place among the nominees for the Prestige Curry Award 2024.

"Their relentless pursuit of culinary perfection and unwavering commitment to quality have set them apart as true trailblazers in the industry. Their food is not just delicious; it's a testament to their passion and expertise."

The Prestige Curry Award 2024 is held on October 21 at the illustrious Hilton Hotel in Watford.