More than a million passengers came through Birmingham Airport last month - where were they going?

It handled 1,175,998 over the course of the month, with 4,014 departing flights and 3,945 arrivals.

The month took in two busy bank holiday weekends.

The most popular destinations during May were Dublin, Palma and Amsterdam.

Construction work on the airport's new security area is continuing with queueing for security mainly on the ground floor.

Extra staff from across the business were drafted into the terminal on the busiest days to assist passengers.

Across the half-term break, between May 24 and June 2, around 221,500 customers jetted off from the airport, an increase of 15 per cent on the same period last year.

Alongside long queues, some customers travelling through Birmingham Airport last month were also been faced with issues parking their cars, after parking provider, Blue Circle, suspended operations.