The new holiday business adding to farm diversification at Shropshire home

Arabella Salwey will be hosting guests at her historic home – Salwey Lodge – providing bespoke intineries of walking and activities.

“We want people to take full advantage of all that Ludlow and the surrounding countryside has to offer with our new venture, called @The Lodge,” said Arabella, who has recently completed a business start up course with Bridgnorth-based business consultants Good2Great.

“All our walks are mapped out and come with notes covering the history and nature of the area.

"Our ideal customers are active groups that want to learn more about this part of the world whether their interest be wildlife, history or sustainability.

“I am looking to make the holiday a net zero experience and it is part of the diversification of my husband’s farming business.

"As the farm moves more into environmental schemes it makes sense for me to start up a business utilising the space we have at home.

“With the publicity on Shropshire – having been named as a top 10 destination by ABTA – it seems a perfect time to launch, especially as I am studying towards a post graduate degree in environment and sustainability so I look forward to the two coming together.”

She said that Good2Great had been instrumental in giving her the confidence to launch this business.

“The eight week training was broad-reaching and extremely helpful, as was the network of other start ups I was introduced to. The one-to-one follow-ups have been hugely helpful in focussing more on where I need more guidance. A really invaluable resource.”

Good2Great are running business courses for budding entrepreneurs over the next 12 months as part of The Shropshire Start Up programme.

Once completed, people can access up to three one-to-one support sessions with their experienced business advisors, all of whom have a range of expertise. Eligible businesses may also be able to access a match-funded grant to support with start-up costs.

Anyone interested in joining the programme should contact Tamsin Preece on 01746 330730.