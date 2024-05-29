Year of growth for Pets at Home

The group said it had delivered the key strategic elements that will form the platform for future growth including launching a digital platform to consumers including a new app and website.

Its giant new distribution centre at Stafford also started operations.

Its vet footprint grew with three new vet practices, 26 practice extensions, and 10 company-owned to joint venture conversions.

It also invested in its pet care centres with five new openings and 41 store refits.

Vet group revenue grew 16.8 per cent with record sales and retail revenue grew four per cent.

Pre-tax profits were down 13.7 per cent to £105.7m.

Chief executive Lyssa McGowan said it had been a pivotal year for the business, having delivered some key building blocks of the platform for long term growth.

Over the first six weeks of 2024-2025 the group has seen low double-digit growth in the vet group, but re retail is down two per cent.