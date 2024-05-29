Economic policies in focus as Shropshire Chamber of Commerce hosts election hustings

Businesspeople can book their free seats for the event, which will be held in the lecture theatre at the reigning Shropshire Company of the Year, Aico of Oswestry.

The Question Time-style panel will be chaired by TV and radio host Carl Jones and runs from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, June 6.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said: “As a politically neutral membership organisation, we want to provide a forum to give everyone the chance to learn what parties and their local candidates stand for, from a business support and economic development perspective.

“The Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and Reform parties have each been invited to select a local representative to sit on the panel.”

Earlier this year the Chamber team travelled to Westminster to launch a ‘Going For Growth’ manifesto.

The discussion will focus on many of the priority issues it wants to see addressed, including business rates and planning reforms, training and skills, infrastructure and connectivity, international trade, transport, sustainability and energy.

Ruth said: “We’re looking forward to what promises to be a fascinating debate, which will include lots of opportunities for the audience to ask questions. The past few years have seen some of the greatest levels of political and economic uncertainty.

“We want to focus on fixing these issues, capitalising on the county’s economic potential and going for growth – and look forward to hearing from candidates about how they believe they can achieve it.”

To register for a free place, visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/events-calendar/general-election-business-hustings-going-for-growth.